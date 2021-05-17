MARKET NEWS

Sanginita Chemi Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 53.32 crore, up 43.11% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2021 / 12:45 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanginita Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 53.32 crore in March 2021 up 43.11% from Rs. 37.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021 up 56.65% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021 up 1.85% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2020.

 

Sanginita Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations53.3236.9037.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations53.3236.9037.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials49.2333.1833.97
Purchase of Traded Goods4.082.5113.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.660.03-11.57
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.130.110.16
Depreciation0.170.170.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.110.640.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.270.270.24
Other Income0.110.160.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.380.430.31
Interest0.530.700.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.15-0.27-0.54
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.15-0.27-0.54
Tax-0.04---0.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.12-0.27-0.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.12-0.27-0.27
Equity Share Capital17.2717.2717.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.07-0.15-0.16
Diluted EPS-0.07-0.15-0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.07-0.15-0.16
Diluted EPS-0.07-0.15-0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 17, 2021 12:33 pm

