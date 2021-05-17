Sanginita Chemi Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 53.32 crore, up 43.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.32 crore in March 2021 up 43.11% from Rs. 37.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021 up 56.65% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021 up 1.85% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2020.