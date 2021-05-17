Sanginita Chemi Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 53.32 crore, up 43.11% Y-o-Y
May 17, 2021 / 12:45 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanginita Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 53.32 crore in March 2021 up 43.11% from Rs. 37.26 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021 up 56.65% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021 up 1.85% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2020.
|Sanginita Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|53.32
|36.90
|37.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|53.32
|36.90
|37.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|49.23
|33.18
|33.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.08
|2.51
|13.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.66
|0.03
|-11.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.11
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.17
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.11
|0.64
|0.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.27
|0.27
|0.24
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.16
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|0.43
|0.31
|Interest
|0.53
|0.70
|0.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.27
|-0.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|-0.27
|-0.54
|Tax
|-0.04
|--
|-0.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|-0.27
|-0.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|-0.27
|-0.27
|Equity Share Capital
|17.27
|17.27
|17.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.15
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.15
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.15
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.15
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited