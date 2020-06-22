Sanginita Chemi Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.26 crore, down 11.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.26 crore in March 2020 down 11.84% from Rs. 42.26 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020 down 119.71% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2020 down 81.05% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2019.

Sanginita Chemi shares closed at 84.75 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -44.55% returns over the last 6 months and 46.75% over the last 12 months.