Sanginita Chemi Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.26 crore, down 11.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanginita Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.26 crore in March 2020 down 11.84% from Rs. 42.26 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020 down 119.71% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2020 down 81.05% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2019.
Sanginita Chemi shares closed at 84.75 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -44.55% returns over the last 6 months and 46.75% over the last 12 months.
|Sanginita Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.26
|44.99
|42.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.26
|44.99
|42.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.97
|40.94
|42.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.59
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.57
|0.61
|-4.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.12
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.18
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.65
|0.68
|0.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|2.45
|2.66
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.08
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.31
|2.52
|2.67
|Interest
|0.85
|0.80
|0.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.54
|1.72
|1.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.54
|1.72
|1.92
|Tax
|-0.27
|0.48
|0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|1.24
|1.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|1.24
|1.38
|Equity Share Capital
|17.27
|17.27
|17.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|17.98
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.72
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.72
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.72
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.72
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:05 am