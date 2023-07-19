Sanginita Chemi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.90 crore, down 29.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.90 crore in June 2023 down 29.74% from Rs. 51.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 up 125.05% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2023 up 37.23% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022.

Sanginita Chemi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

Sanginita Chemi shares closed at 18.55 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.17% returns over the last 6 months and -18.10% over the last 12 months.