Sanginita Chemi Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.09 crore, down 10.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.09 crore in June 2022 down 10.95% from Rs. 57.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 80.4% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022 down 44.38% from Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2021.

Sanginita Chemi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in June 2021.

Sanginita Chemi shares closed at 21.05 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.04% returns over the last 6 months and -29.36% over the last 12 months.