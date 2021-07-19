MARKET NEWS

Sanginita Chemi Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.38 crore, up 114.33% Y-o-Y

July 19, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanginita Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 57.38 crore in June 2021 up 114.33% from Rs. 26.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2021 up 578.88% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2021 up 152.24% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2020.

Sanginita Chemi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2020.

Sanginita Chemi shares closed at 29.95 on July 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.75% returns over the last 6 months and -65.01% over the last 12 months.

Sanginita Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations57.3853.3226.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations57.3853.3226.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials50.4949.2321.34
Purchase of Traded Goods4.994.083.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.76-1.661.08
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.160.130.12
Depreciation0.130.170.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.961.110.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.400.270.48
Other Income0.160.110.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.560.380.52
Interest0.480.530.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.07-0.15-0.17
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.07-0.15-0.17
Tax0.27-0.04--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.80-0.12-0.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.80-0.12-0.17
Equity Share Capital17.2717.2717.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.46-0.07-0.10
Diluted EPS0.46-0.07-0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.46-0.07-0.10
Diluted EPS0.46-0.07-0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sanginita Chemi #Sanginita Chemicals
first published: Jul 19, 2021 11:00 am

