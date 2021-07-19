Sanginita Chemi Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.38 crore, up 114.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.38 crore in June 2021 up 114.33% from Rs. 26.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2021 up 578.88% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2021 up 152.24% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2020.

Sanginita Chemi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2020.

Sanginita Chemi shares closed at 29.95 on July 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.75% returns over the last 6 months and -65.01% over the last 12 months.