Sanginita Chemi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.51 crore, down 35.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.51 crore in December 2022 down 35.55% from Rs. 51.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 132.52% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2022 up 583.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Sanginita Chemi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2021.

Sanginita Chemi shares closed at 22.55 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.89% returns over the last 6 months and -16.01% over the last 12 months.