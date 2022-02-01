Sanginita Chemi Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.99 crore, up 40.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.99 crore in December 2021 up 40.88% from Rs. 36.90 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021 down 239.22% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021 down 140% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020.

Sanginita Chemi shares closed at 25.70 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.76% returns over the last 6 months and -0.96% over the last 12 months.