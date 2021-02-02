MARKET NEWS

Sanginita Chemi Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.90 crore, down 17.97% Y-o-Y

February 02, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanginita Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 36.90 crore in December 2020 down 17.97% from Rs. 44.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020 down 121.34% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020 down 77.78% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2019.

Sanginita Chemi shares closed at 25.95 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given -65.00% returns over the last 6 months and -85.75% over the last 12 months.

Close
Sanginita Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations36.9047.6744.99
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations36.9047.6744.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials33.1840.3140.94
Purchase of Traded Goods2.513.69--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.030.360.61
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.110.120.12
Depreciation0.170.180.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.640.810.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.272.202.45
Other Income0.160.050.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.432.252.52
Interest0.700.650.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.271.611.72
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.271.611.72
Tax--0.360.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.271.251.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.271.251.24
Equity Share Capital17.2717.2717.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.150.720.72
Diluted EPS-0.150.720.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.150.720.72
Diluted EPS-0.150.720.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

