Sanginita Chemi Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.90 crore, down 17.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.90 crore in December 2020 down 17.97% from Rs. 44.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020 down 121.34% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020 down 77.78% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2019.

Sanginita Chemi shares closed at 25.95 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given -65.00% returns over the last 6 months and -85.75% over the last 12 months.