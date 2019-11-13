Sanghvi Movers Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 80.79 crore, up 40.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.79 crore in September 2019 up 40.43% from Rs. 57.53 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2019 up 93.64% from Rs. 13.23 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.95 crore in September 2019 up 49.74% from Rs. 26.68 crore in September 2018.

Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 72.60 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.45% returns over the last 6 months and -37.22% over the last 12 months.