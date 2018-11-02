Sanghvi Movers Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 57.53 crore, up 44.94% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghvi Movers are:
Net Sales at Rs 57.53 crore in September 2018 up 44.94% from Rs. 39.69 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.23 crore in September 2018 up 40.72% from Rs. 22.31 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.68 crore in September 2018 up 102.12% from Rs. 13.20 crore in September 2017.
Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 115.40 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -42.63% returns over the last 6 months and -32.20% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sanghvi Movers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|57.53
|71.56
|39.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|57.53
|71.56
|39.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.66
|4.80
|3.34
|Depreciation
|36.32
|36.80
|33.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|8.09
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.77
|33.59
|17.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.22
|-3.63
|-22.41
|Other Income
|8.58
|0.51
|2.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.64
|-3.12
|-20.05
|Interest
|11.56
|12.65
|14.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.20
|-15.77
|-34.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.20
|-15.77
|-34.26
|Tax
|-7.98
|-5.18
|-11.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.23
|-10.60
|-22.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.23
|-10.60
|-22.31
|Equity Share Capital
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.06
|-2.45
|-5.16
|Diluted EPS
|-3.06
|-2.45
|-5.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.06
|-2.45
|-5.16
|Diluted EPS
|-3.06
|-2.45
|-5.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited