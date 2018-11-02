Sanghvi Movers Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 57.53 crore, up 44.94% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 57.53 crore in September 2018 up 44.94% from Rs. 39.69 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.23 crore in September 2018 up 40.72% from Rs. 22.31 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.68 crore in September 2018 up 102.12% from Rs. 13.20 crore in September 2017.

Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 115.40 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -42.63% returns over the last 6 months and -32.20% over the last 12 months.