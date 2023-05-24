English
    Sanghvi Movers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 126.83 crore, up 16.02% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghvi Movers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 126.83 crore in March 2023 up 16.02% from Rs. 109.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.93 crore in March 2023 up 82.41% from Rs. 18.60 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.29 crore in March 2023 up 40.66% from Rs. 57.79 crore in March 2022.

    Sanghvi Movers EPS has increased to Rs. 7.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.30 in March 2022.

    Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 411.45 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.16% returns over the last 6 months and 137.08% over the last 12 months.

    Sanghvi Movers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations126.83122.48109.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations126.83122.48109.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.8310.486.51
    Depreciation30.6831.0528.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.4236.7867.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.9144.166.87
    Other Income4.706.4922.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.6150.6528.95
    Interest5.054.244.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.5546.4024.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.5546.4024.81
    Tax11.6211.686.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.9334.7218.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.9334.7218.60
    Equity Share Capital8.668.668.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.848.024.30
    Diluted EPS7.848.024.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.848.024.30
    Diluted EPS7.848.024.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results #Sanghvi Movers
    first published: May 24, 2023 03:34 pm