Sanghvi Movers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 126.83 crore, up 16.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.83 crore in March 2023 up 16.02% from Rs. 109.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.93 crore in March 2023 up 82.41% from Rs. 18.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.29 crore in March 2023 up 40.66% from Rs. 57.79 crore in March 2022.

Sanghvi Movers EPS has increased to Rs. 7.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.30 in March 2022.

Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 411.45 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.16% returns over the last 6 months and 137.08% over the last 12 months.