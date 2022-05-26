Sanghvi Movers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.32 crore, up 34.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.32 crore in March 2022 up 34.51% from Rs. 81.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.60 crore in March 2022 up 138.41% from Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.79 crore in March 2022 up 18.84% from Rs. 48.63 crore in March 2021.

Sanghvi Movers EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in March 2021.

Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 176.05 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.38% returns over the last 6 months and 6.44% over the last 12 months.