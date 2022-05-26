 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sanghvi Movers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.32 crore, up 34.51% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghvi Movers are:

Net Sales at Rs 109.32 crore in March 2022 up 34.51% from Rs. 81.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.60 crore in March 2022 up 138.41% from Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.79 crore in March 2022 up 18.84% from Rs. 48.63 crore in March 2021.

Sanghvi Movers EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in March 2021.

Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 176.05 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.38% returns over the last 6 months and 6.44% over the last 12 months.

Sanghvi Movers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 109.32 79.34 81.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 109.32 79.34 81.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.51 5.89 5.26
Depreciation 28.84 29.05 31.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.10 37.77 35.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.87 6.63 8.62
Other Income 22.08 7.87 8.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.95 14.51 17.13
Interest 4.14 4.62 5.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.81 9.89 11.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.81 9.89 11.96
Tax 6.21 1.08 4.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.60 8.81 7.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.60 8.81 7.80
Equity Share Capital 8.66 8.66 8.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.30 2.04 1.80
Diluted EPS 4.30 2.04 1.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.30 2.04 1.80
Diluted EPS 4.30 2.04 1.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:11 am
