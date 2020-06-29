Sanghvi Movers Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 75.80 crore, down 12.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.80 crore in March 2020 down 12.7% from Rs. 86.82 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2020 up 93.68% from Rs. 24.06 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.19 crore in March 2020 up 276.13% from Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2019.

Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 64.20 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.51% returns over the last 6 months and -43.41% over the last 12 months.