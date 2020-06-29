Sanghvi Movers Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 75.80 crore, down 12.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghvi Movers are:
Net Sales at Rs 75.80 crore in March 2020 down 12.7% from Rs. 86.82 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2020 up 93.68% from Rs. 24.06 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.19 crore in March 2020 up 276.13% from Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2019.
Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 64.20 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.51% returns over the last 6 months and -43.41% over the last 12 months.
|Sanghvi Movers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|75.80
|83.01
|86.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|75.80
|83.01
|86.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.01
|5.04
|4.75
|Depreciation
|33.53
|34.84
|30.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|28.18
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.83
|35.54
|47.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.42
|7.58
|-23.93
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.06
|2.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.66
|7.64
|-21.70
|Interest
|8.90
|9.94
|11.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.25
|-2.29
|-33.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.25
|-2.29
|-33.62
|Tax
|-6.73
|-1.18
|-9.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.52
|-1.11
|-24.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.52
|-1.11
|-24.06
|Equity Share Capital
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-0.25
|-5.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-0.25
|-5.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-0.25
|-5.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-0.25
|-5.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:35 am