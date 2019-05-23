Sanghvi Movers Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 86.82 crore, up 2.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghvi Movers are:
Net Sales at Rs 86.82 crore in March 2019 up 2.82% from Rs. 84.44 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.06 crore in March 2019 down 347.04% from Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2019 down 78.93% from Rs. 43.14 crore in March 2018.
Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 117.55 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.72% returns over the last 6 months and -37.47% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sanghvi Movers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|86.82
|66.48
|84.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|86.82
|66.48
|84.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.75
|5.15
|3.00
|Depreciation
|30.79
|36.92
|36.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|28.18
|--
|-0.89
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|47.03
|36.93
|42.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.93
|-12.52
|3.94
|Other Income
|2.22
|8.32
|2.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.70
|-4.20
|6.88
|Interest
|11.92
|11.45
|13.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-33.62
|-15.65
|-6.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-33.62
|-15.65
|-6.39
|Tax
|-9.57
|-5.47
|-1.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.06
|-10.18
|-5.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.06
|-10.18
|-5.38
|Equity Share Capital
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.56
|-2.35
|-1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-5.56
|-2.35
|-1.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.56
|-2.35
|-1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-5.56
|-2.35
|-1.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited