Sanghvi Movers Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 86.82 crore, up 2.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.82 crore in March 2019 up 2.82% from Rs. 84.44 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.06 crore in March 2019 down 347.04% from Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2019 down 78.93% from Rs. 43.14 crore in March 2018.

Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 117.55 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.72% returns over the last 6 months and -37.47% over the last 12 months.