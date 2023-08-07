Sanghvi Movers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 146.07 crore, up 50.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.07 crore in June 2023 up 50.22% from Rs. 97.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.74 crore in June 2023 up 188.01% from Rs. 14.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.10 crore in June 2023 up 82.26% from Rs. 51.63 crore in June 2022.

Sanghvi Movers EPS has increased to Rs. 9.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.35 in June 2022.

Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 599.60 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 75.89% returns over the last 6 months and 168.46% over the last 12 months.