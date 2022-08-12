 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sanghvi Movers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.24 crore, up 27.19% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghvi Movers are:

Net Sales at Rs 97.24 crore in June 2022 up 27.19% from Rs. 76.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.49 crore in June 2022 up 676.87% from Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.63 crore in June 2022 up 64.85% from Rs. 31.32 crore in June 2021.

Sanghvi Movers EPS has increased to Rs. 3.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2021.

Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 225.95 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.46% returns over the last 6 months and 23.64% over the last 12 months.

Sanghvi Movers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 97.24 109.32 76.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 97.24 109.32 76.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.29 6.51 5.99
Depreciation 28.83 28.84 30.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.00 67.10 39.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.12 6.87 0.69
Other Income 3.67 22.08 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.80 28.95 0.87
Interest 3.43 4.14 4.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.37 24.81 -3.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.37 24.81 -3.36
Tax 4.87 6.21 -0.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.49 18.60 -2.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.49 18.60 -2.51
Equity Share Capital 8.66 8.66 8.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.35 4.30 -0.58
Diluted EPS 3.35 4.30 -0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.35 4.30 -0.58
Diluted EPS 3.35 4.30 -0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 12, 2022 09:44 am
