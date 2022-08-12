English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sanghvi Movers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.24 crore, up 27.19% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghvi Movers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.24 crore in June 2022 up 27.19% from Rs. 76.45 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.49 crore in June 2022 up 676.87% from Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.63 crore in June 2022 up 64.85% from Rs. 31.32 crore in June 2021.

    Sanghvi Movers EPS has increased to Rs. 3.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2021.

    Close

    Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 225.95 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.46% returns over the last 6 months and 23.64% over the last 12 months.

    Sanghvi Movers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.24109.3276.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.24109.3276.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.296.515.99
    Depreciation28.8328.8430.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.0067.1039.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.126.870.69
    Other Income3.6722.080.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.8028.950.87
    Interest3.434.144.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.3724.81-3.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.3724.81-3.36
    Tax4.876.21-0.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.4918.60-2.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.4918.60-2.51
    Equity Share Capital8.668.668.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.354.30-0.58
    Diluted EPS3.354.30-0.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.354.30-0.58
    Diluted EPS3.354.30-0.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results #Sanghvi Movers
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.