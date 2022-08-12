Sanghvi Movers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.24 crore, up 27.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.24 crore in June 2022 up 27.19% from Rs. 76.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.49 crore in June 2022 up 676.87% from Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.63 crore in June 2022 up 64.85% from Rs. 31.32 crore in June 2021.

Sanghvi Movers EPS has increased to Rs. 3.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2021.

Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 225.95 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.46% returns over the last 6 months and 23.64% over the last 12 months.