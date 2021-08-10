Sanghvi Movers Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.45 crore, up 110% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.45 crore in June 2021 up 110% from Rs. 36.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2021 up 80.48% from Rs. 12.87 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.32 crore in June 2021 up 62.79% from Rs. 19.24 crore in June 2020.

Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 193.25 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.97% returns over the last 6 months and 176.07% over the last 12 months.