Sanghvi Movers Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 83.28 crore, up 16.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.28 crore in June 2019 up 16.37% from Rs. 71.56 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.13 crore in June 2019 up 70.43% from Rs. 10.60 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.42 crore in June 2019 up 28.92% from Rs. 33.68 crore in June 2018.

Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 94.45 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.25% returns over the last 6 months and -48.70% over the last 12 months.