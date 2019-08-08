Sanghvi Movers Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 83.28 crore, up 16.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghvi Movers are:
Net Sales at Rs 83.28 crore in June 2019 up 16.37% from Rs. 71.56 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.13 crore in June 2019 up 70.43% from Rs. 10.60 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.42 crore in June 2019 up 28.92% from Rs. 33.68 crore in June 2018.
Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 94.45 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.25% returns over the last 6 months and -48.70% over the last 12 months.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 05:56 pm