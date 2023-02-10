 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sanghvi Movers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.48 crore, up 54.36% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghvi Movers are:

Net Sales at Rs 122.48 crore in December 2022 up 54.36% from Rs. 79.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.72 crore in December 2022 up 294.08% from Rs. 8.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.70 crore in December 2022 up 87.56% from Rs. 43.56 crore in December 2021.

Sanghvi Movers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 122.48 109.24 79.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 122.48 109.24 79.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.48 7.51 5.89
Depreciation 31.05 30.51 29.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.78 44.64 37.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.16 26.58 6.63
Other Income 6.49 14.91 7.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.65 41.49 14.51
Interest 4.24 3.92 4.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.40 37.57 9.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 46.40 37.57 9.89
Tax 11.68 8.68 1.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.72 28.90 8.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.72 28.90 8.81
Equity Share Capital 8.66 8.66 8.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.02 6.68 2.04
Diluted EPS 8.02 6.68 2.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.02 6.68 2.04
Diluted EPS 8.02 6.68 2.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
