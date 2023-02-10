Sanghvi Movers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.48 crore, up 54.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.48 crore in December 2022 up 54.36% from Rs. 79.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.72 crore in December 2022 up 294.08% from Rs. 8.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.70 crore in December 2022 up 87.56% from Rs. 43.56 crore in December 2021.