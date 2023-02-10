Sanghvi Movers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.48 crore, up 54.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.48 crore in December 2022 up 54.36% from Rs. 79.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.72 crore in December 2022 up 294.08% from Rs. 8.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.70 crore in December 2022 up 87.56% from Rs. 43.56 crore in December 2021.

Sanghvi Movers EPS has increased to Rs. 8.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.04 in December 2021.

Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 348.20 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.55% returns over the last 6 months and 57.63% over the last 12 months.