Sanghvi Movers Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.34 crore, up 44.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.34 crore in December 2021 up 44.71% from Rs. 54.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.81 crore in December 2021 up 167.56% from Rs. 13.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.56 crore in December 2021 up 165.12% from Rs. 16.43 crore in December 2020.

Sanghvi Movers EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.01 in December 2020.

Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 217.55 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)