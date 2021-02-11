Sanghvi Movers Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 54.83 crore, down 33.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.83 crore in December 2020 down 33.95% from Rs. 83.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.04 crore in December 2020 down 1076.47% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.43 crore in December 2020 down 61.32% from Rs. 42.48 crore in December 2019.

Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 120.10 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 71.57% returns over the last 6 months and 22.93% over the last 12 months.