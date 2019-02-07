Sanghvi Movers Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 66.48 crore, up 70.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghvi Movers are:
Net Sales at Rs 66.48 crore in December 2018 up 70.83% from Rs. 38.92 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2018 up 61.06% from Rs. 26.15 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.72 crore in December 2018 up 426.89% from Rs. 6.21 crore in December 2017.
Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 93.20 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -49.14% returns over the last 6 months and -43.22% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sanghvi Movers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|66.48
|57.53
|38.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|66.48
|57.53
|38.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.15
|4.66
|3.83
|Depreciation
|36.92
|36.32
|33.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|11.17
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.93
|34.77
|18.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.52
|-18.22
|-27.56
|Other Income
|8.32
|8.58
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.20
|-9.64
|-27.07
|Interest
|11.45
|11.56
|14.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.65
|-21.20
|-41.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.65
|-21.20
|-41.73
|Tax
|-5.47
|-7.98
|-15.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.18
|-13.23
|-26.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.18
|-13.23
|-26.15
|Equity Share Capital
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.35
|-3.06
|-6.04
|Diluted EPS
|-2.35
|-3.06
|-6.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.35
|-3.06
|-6.04
|Diluted EPS
|-2.35
|-3.06
|-6.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited