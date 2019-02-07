Sanghvi Movers Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 66.48 crore, up 70.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.48 crore in December 2018 up 70.83% from Rs. 38.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2018 up 61.06% from Rs. 26.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.72 crore in December 2018 up 426.89% from Rs. 6.21 crore in December 2017.

Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 93.20 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -49.14% returns over the last 6 months and -43.22% over the last 12 months.