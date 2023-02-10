English
    Sanghvi Movers Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.48 crore, up 54.39% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sanghvi Movers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 122.48 crore in December 2022 up 54.39% from Rs. 79.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.75 crore in December 2022 up 294.55% from Rs. 8.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.73 crore in December 2022 up 87.63% from Rs. 43.56 crore in December 2021.

    Sanghvi Movers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations122.48109.2479.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations122.48109.2479.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.487.515.89
    Depreciation31.0530.5129.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.7544.6437.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.1926.586.62
    Other Income6.4914.917.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.6841.4914.51
    Interest4.243.924.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.4337.579.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax46.4337.579.89
    Tax11.688.681.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.7528.898.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.7528.898.81
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates34.7528.898.81
    Equity Share Capital8.668.668.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.036.672.03
    Diluted EPS8.036.672.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.036.672.03
    Diluted EPS8.036.672.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
