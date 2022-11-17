 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sanghi Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.86 crore, up 8.76% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghi Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 229.86 crore in September 2022 up 8.76% from Rs. 211.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.32 crore in September 2022 down 1096.27% from Rs. 4.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.74 crore in September 2022 down 77.16% from Rs. 42.64 crore in September 2021.

Sanghi Ind shares closed at 66.55 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.25% returns over the last 6 months and 2.94% over the last 12 months.

Sanghi Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 228.94 337.96 211.35
Other Operating Income 0.92 1.18 --
Total Income From Operations 229.86 339.14 211.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.21 23.67 8.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.16 3.98 1.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 33.09 -46.18 17.96
Power & Fuel 82.38 192.86 --
Employees Cost 16.29 16.68 17.77
Depreciation 22.89 23.97 15.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 60.39 94.74 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.30 34.54 125.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -24.85 -5.12 24.10
Other Income 11.70 5.71 2.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.15 0.59 26.81
Interest 46.08 44.52 20.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -59.23 -43.93 5.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -59.23 -43.93 5.94
Tax -14.91 -11.06 1.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -44.32 -32.87 4.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -44.32 -32.87 4.45
Equity Share Capital 251.00 251.00 251.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.77 -1.31 0.18
Diluted EPS -1.77 -1.31 0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.77 -1.31 0.18
Diluted EPS -1.77 -1.31 0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

