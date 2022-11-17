Sanghi Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.86 crore, up 8.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghi Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 229.86 crore in September 2022 up 8.76% from Rs. 211.35 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.32 crore in September 2022 down 1096.27% from Rs. 4.45 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.74 crore in September 2022 down 77.16% from Rs. 42.64 crore in September 2021.
Sanghi Ind shares closed at 66.55 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.25% returns over the last 6 months and 2.94% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sanghi Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|228.94
|337.96
|211.35
|Other Operating Income
|0.92
|1.18
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|229.86
|339.14
|211.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.21
|23.67
|8.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.16
|3.98
|1.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|33.09
|-46.18
|17.96
|Power & Fuel
|82.38
|192.86
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.29
|16.68
|17.77
|Depreciation
|22.89
|23.97
|15.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|60.39
|94.74
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.30
|34.54
|125.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.85
|-5.12
|24.10
|Other Income
|11.70
|5.71
|2.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.15
|0.59
|26.81
|Interest
|46.08
|44.52
|20.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-59.23
|-43.93
|5.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-59.23
|-43.93
|5.94
|Tax
|-14.91
|-11.06
|1.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-44.32
|-32.87
|4.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-44.32
|-32.87
|4.45
|Equity Share Capital
|251.00
|251.00
|251.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.77
|-1.31
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-1.77
|-1.31
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.77
|-1.31
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-1.77
|-1.31
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited