Sanghi Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.86 crore, up 8.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.86 crore in September 2022 up 8.76% from Rs. 211.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.32 crore in September 2022 down 1096.27% from Rs. 4.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.74 crore in September 2022 down 77.16% from Rs. 42.64 crore in September 2021.

Sanghi Ind shares closed at 66.55 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.25% returns over the last 6 months and 2.94% over the last 12 months.