    Sanghi Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.86 crore, up 8.76% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghi Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 229.86 crore in September 2022 up 8.76% from Rs. 211.35 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.32 crore in September 2022 down 1096.27% from Rs. 4.45 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.74 crore in September 2022 down 77.16% from Rs. 42.64 crore in September 2021.

    Sanghi Ind shares closed at 66.55 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.25% returns over the last 6 months and 2.94% over the last 12 months.

    Sanghi Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations228.94337.96211.35
    Other Operating Income0.921.18--
    Total Income From Operations229.86339.14211.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.2123.678.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.163.981.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks33.09-46.1817.96
    Power & Fuel82.38192.86--
    Employees Cost16.2916.6817.77
    Depreciation22.8923.9715.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses60.3994.74--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.3034.54125.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-24.85-5.1224.10
    Other Income11.705.712.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.150.5926.81
    Interest46.0844.5220.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-59.23-43.935.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-59.23-43.935.94
    Tax-14.91-11.061.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-44.32-32.874.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-44.32-32.874.45
    Equity Share Capital251.00251.00251.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.77-1.310.18
    Diluted EPS-1.77-1.310.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.77-1.310.18
    Diluted EPS-1.77-1.310.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sanghi Ind #Sanghi Industries
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 01:22 pm