Sanghi Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 244.12 crore, up 18.74% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 244.12 crore in September 2018 up 18.74% from Rs. 205.59 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2018 down 82.05% from Rs. 10.92 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.53 crore in September 2018 down 19.41% from Rs. 47.81 crore in September 2017.

Sanghi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.50 in September 2017.

Sanghi Ind shares closed at 63.90 on November 05, 2018 (NSE) and has given -41.00% returns over the last 6 months and -51.65% over the last 12 months.