Sanghi Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.15 crore, up 8.23% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghi Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 355.15 crore in March 2022 up 8.23% from Rs. 328.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2022 down 75.72% from Rs. 25.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.69 crore in March 2022 down 53.1% from Rs. 97.42 crore in March 2021.

Sanghi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2021.

Sanghi Ind shares closed at 39.85 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.05% returns over the last 6 months and -20.14% over the last 12 months.

Sanghi Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 352.86 281.01 328.13
Other Operating Income 2.29 -- --
Total Income From Operations 355.15 281.01 328.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.66 21.63 13.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.84 5.09 13.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 43.87 -49.52 22.55
Power & Fuel 115.68 -- --
Employees Cost 15.77 15.20 14.75
Depreciation 16.60 16.22 16.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 92.37 -- 85.22
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.31 246.50 84.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.05 25.90 77.63
Other Income 2.04 4.37 3.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.09 30.28 80.66
Interest 20.21 20.19 20.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.88 10.08 60.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.88 10.08 60.38
Tax 2.57 2.54 34.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.31 7.54 25.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.31 7.54 25.99
Equity Share Capital 251.00 251.00 251.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.25 0.30 1.04
Diluted EPS 0.25 0.30 1.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.25 0.30 1.04
Diluted EPS 0.25 0.30 1.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sanghi Ind #Sanghi Industries
first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
