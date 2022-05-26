Sanghi Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.15 crore, up 8.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 355.15 crore in March 2022 up 8.23% from Rs. 328.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2022 down 75.72% from Rs. 25.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.69 crore in March 2022 down 53.1% from Rs. 97.42 crore in March 2021.

Sanghi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2021.

Sanghi Ind shares closed at 39.85 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.05% returns over the last 6 months and -20.14% over the last 12 months.