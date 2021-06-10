Sanghi Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 328.13 crore, up 48.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 328.13 crore in March 2021 up 48.07% from Rs. 221.61 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.99 crore in March 2021 up 64.06% from Rs. 15.84 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.42 crore in March 2021 up 81.08% from Rs. 53.80 crore in March 2020.

Sanghi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2020.

Sanghi Ind shares closed at 54.55 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 71.00% returns over the last 6 months and 156.71% over the last 12 months.