Sanghi Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 328.13 crore, up 48.07% Y-o-Y

June 10, 2021 / 09:26 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghi Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 328.13 crore in March 2021 up 48.07% from Rs. 221.61 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.99 crore in March 2021 up 64.06% from Rs. 15.84 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.42 crore in March 2021 up 81.08% from Rs. 53.80 crore in March 2020.

Sanghi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2020.

Sanghi Ind shares closed at 54.55 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 71.00% returns over the last 6 months and 156.71% over the last 12 months.

Sanghi Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations328.13290.52221.61
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations328.13290.52221.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials13.6014.8027.44
Purchase of Traded Goods13.4110.75--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.5513.98-10.49
Power & Fuel----52.91
Employees Cost14.7511.2611.11
Depreciation16.7615.9216.36
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses85.2281.1262.32
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses84.2385.9126.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.6356.7835.06
Other Income3.042.782.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.6659.5737.44
Interest20.2817.5421.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.3842.0315.84
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax60.3842.0315.84
Tax34.39----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.9942.0315.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.9942.0315.84
Equity Share Capital251.00251.00251.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.041.670.63
Diluted EPS1.041.670.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.041.670.63
Diluted EPS1.041.670.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sanghi Ind #Sanghi Industries
first published: Jun 10, 2021 09:22 pm

