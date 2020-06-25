Sanghi Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 221.61 crore, down 19.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 221.61 crore in March 2020 down 19.7% from Rs. 275.96 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.84 crore in March 2020 down 40.07% from Rs. 26.43 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.80 crore in March 2020 up 0.75% from Rs. 53.40 crore in March 2019.

Sanghi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.05 in March 2019.

Sanghi Ind shares closed at 26.30 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.75% returns over the last 6 months and -57.24% over the last 12 months.