Sanghi Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.14 crore, up 20.3% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghi Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 339.14 crore in June 2022 up 20.3% from Rs. 281.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.87 crore in June 2022 down 247.28% from Rs. 22.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.56 crore in June 2022 down 63.91% from Rs. 68.06 crore in June 2021.

Sanghi Ind shares closed at 40.70 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.16% returns over the last 6 months and -49.13% over the last 12 months.

Sanghi Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 337.96 352.86 281.90
Other Operating Income 1.18 2.29 --
Total Income From Operations 339.14 355.15 281.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.67 15.66 15.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.98 8.84 14.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -46.18 43.87 -29.84
Power & Fuel 192.86 115.68 --
Employees Cost 16.68 15.77 17.72
Depreciation 23.97 16.60 15.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 94.74 92.37 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.54 19.31 198.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.12 27.05 50.56
Other Income 5.71 2.04 1.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.59 29.09 52.54
Interest 44.52 20.21 20.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -43.93 8.88 31.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -43.93 8.88 31.85
Tax -11.06 2.57 9.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -32.87 6.31 22.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -32.87 6.31 22.32
Equity Share Capital 251.00 251.00 251.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.31 0.25 0.89
Diluted EPS -1.31 0.25 0.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.31 0.25 0.89
Diluted EPS -1.31 0.25 0.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

