Sanghi Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.14 crore, up 20.3% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghi Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 339.14 crore in June 2022 up 20.3% from Rs. 281.90 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.87 crore in June 2022 down 247.28% from Rs. 22.32 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.56 crore in June 2022 down 63.91% from Rs. 68.06 crore in June 2021.
Sanghi Ind shares closed at 40.70 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.16% returns over the last 6 months and -49.13% over the last 12 months.
|Sanghi Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|337.96
|352.86
|281.90
|Other Operating Income
|1.18
|2.29
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|339.14
|355.15
|281.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.67
|15.66
|15.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.98
|8.84
|14.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-46.18
|43.87
|-29.84
|Power & Fuel
|192.86
|115.68
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.68
|15.77
|17.72
|Depreciation
|23.97
|16.60
|15.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|94.74
|92.37
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.54
|19.31
|198.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.12
|27.05
|50.56
|Other Income
|5.71
|2.04
|1.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.59
|29.09
|52.54
|Interest
|44.52
|20.21
|20.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-43.93
|8.88
|31.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-43.93
|8.88
|31.85
|Tax
|-11.06
|2.57
|9.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-32.87
|6.31
|22.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-32.87
|6.31
|22.32
|Equity Share Capital
|251.00
|251.00
|251.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|0.25
|0.89
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|0.25
|0.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|0.25
|0.89
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|0.25
|0.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited