Sanghi Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.14 crore, up 20.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 339.14 crore in June 2022 up 20.3% from Rs. 281.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.87 crore in June 2022 down 247.28% from Rs. 22.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.56 crore in June 2022 down 63.91% from Rs. 68.06 crore in June 2021.

Sanghi Ind shares closed at 40.70 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.16% returns over the last 6 months and -49.13% over the last 12 months.