Sanghi Ind Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 148.74 crore, down 45.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.74 crore in June 2020 down 45.74% from Rs. 274.12 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.02 crore in June 2020 down 84.3% from Rs. 38.36 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.63 crore in June 2020 down 44.76% from Rs. 69.93 crore in June 2019.

Sanghi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.53 in June 2019.

Sanghi Ind shares closed at 25.45 on August 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.70% returns over the last 6 months and -54.88% over the last 12 months.