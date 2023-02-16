 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sanghi Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.69 crore, down 52.43% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghi Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 133.69 crore in December 2022 down 52.43% from Rs. 281.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 143.95 crore in December 2022 down 2007.99% from Rs. 7.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.15 crore in December 2022 down 136.88% from Rs. 46.50 crore in December 2021.

Sanghi Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 132.76 228.94 281.01
Other Operating Income 0.93 0.92 --
Total Income From Operations 133.69 229.86 281.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.82 13.21 21.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.80 1.16 5.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.16 33.09 -49.52
Power & Fuel 77.01 82.38 --
Employees Cost 15.63 16.29 15.20
Depreciation 23.40 22.89 16.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 42.87 60.39 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.57 25.30 246.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -41.25 -24.85 25.90
Other Income 0.70 11.70 4.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -40.55 -13.15 30.28
Interest 77.43 46.08 20.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -117.98 -59.23 10.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -117.98 -59.23 10.08
Tax 25.97 -14.91 2.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -143.95 -44.32 7.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -143.95 -44.32 7.54
Equity Share Capital 258.33 251.00 251.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.73 -1.77 0.30
Diluted EPS -5.73 -1.77 0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.73 -1.77 0.30
Diluted EPS -5.73 -1.77 0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
