Sanghi Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.69 crore, down 52.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.69 crore in December 2022 down 52.43% from Rs. 281.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 143.95 crore in December 2022 down 2007.99% from Rs. 7.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.15 crore in December 2022 down 136.88% from Rs. 46.50 crore in December 2021.