Sanghi Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.69 crore, down 52.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghi Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 133.69 crore in December 2022 down 52.43% from Rs. 281.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 143.95 crore in December 2022 down 2007.99% from Rs. 7.54 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.15 crore in December 2022 down 136.88% from Rs. 46.50 crore in December 2021.
Sanghi Ind shares closed at 56.90 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.29% returns over the last 6 months and 5.18% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sanghi Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|132.76
|228.94
|281.01
|Other Operating Income
|0.93
|0.92
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|133.69
|229.86
|281.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.82
|13.21
|21.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.80
|1.16
|5.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-26.16
|33.09
|-49.52
|Power & Fuel
|77.01
|82.38
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.63
|16.29
|15.20
|Depreciation
|23.40
|22.89
|16.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|42.87
|60.39
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.57
|25.30
|246.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-41.25
|-24.85
|25.90
|Other Income
|0.70
|11.70
|4.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-40.55
|-13.15
|30.28
|Interest
|77.43
|46.08
|20.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-117.98
|-59.23
|10.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-117.98
|-59.23
|10.08
|Tax
|25.97
|-14.91
|2.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-143.95
|-44.32
|7.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-143.95
|-44.32
|7.54
|Equity Share Capital
|258.33
|251.00
|251.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.73
|-1.77
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-5.73
|-1.77
|0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.73
|-1.77
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-5.73
|-1.77
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited