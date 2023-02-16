English
    Sanghi Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.69 crore, down 52.43% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghi Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 133.69 crore in December 2022 down 52.43% from Rs. 281.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 143.95 crore in December 2022 down 2007.99% from Rs. 7.54 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.15 crore in December 2022 down 136.88% from Rs. 46.50 crore in December 2021.

    Sanghi Ind shares closed at 56.90 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.29% returns over the last 6 months and 5.18% over the last 12 months.

    Sanghi Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations132.76228.94281.01
    Other Operating Income0.930.92--
    Total Income From Operations133.69229.86281.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.8213.2121.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.801.165.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.1633.09-49.52
    Power & Fuel77.0182.38--
    Employees Cost15.6316.2915.20
    Depreciation23.4022.8916.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses42.8760.39--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.5725.30246.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-41.25-24.8525.90
    Other Income0.7011.704.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-40.55-13.1530.28
    Interest77.4346.0820.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-117.98-59.2310.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-117.98-59.2310.08
    Tax25.97-14.912.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-143.95-44.327.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-143.95-44.327.54
    Equity Share Capital258.33251.00251.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.73-1.770.30
    Diluted EPS-5.73-1.770.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.73-1.770.30
    Diluted EPS-5.73-1.770.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

