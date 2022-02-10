Sanghi Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 281.01 crore, down 3.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 281.01 crore in December 2021 down 3.27% from Rs. 290.52 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.54 crore in December 2021 down 82.05% from Rs. 42.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.50 crore in December 2021 down 38.4% from Rs. 75.49 crore in December 2020.

Sanghi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.67 in December 2020.

Sanghi Ind shares closed at 56.70 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.12% returns over the last 6 months and 46.51% over the last 12 months.