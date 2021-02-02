MARKET NEWS

Sanghi Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 290.52 crore, up 55.23% Y-o-Y

February 02, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghi Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 290.52 crore in December 2020 up 55.23% from Rs. 187.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.03 crore in December 2020 up 751.44% from Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.49 crore in December 2020 up 83.09% from Rs. 41.23 crore in December 2019.

Sanghi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2019.

Sanghi Ind shares closed at 38.75 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.67% returns over the last 6 months and 1.97% over the last 12 months.

Sanghi Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations290.52171.84187.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations290.52171.84187.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials14.809.5831.00
Purchase of Traded Goods10.75----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.985.06-20.70
Power & Fuel----48.82
Employees Cost11.2610.7412.46
Depreciation15.9215.5215.50
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses81.1251.1455.29
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses85.9159.1021.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.7820.6923.31
Other Income2.781.712.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.5722.4025.73
Interest17.5418.2620.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.034.134.94
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax42.034.134.94
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.034.134.94
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.034.134.94
Equity Share Capital251.00251.00251.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.670.160.20
Diluted EPS1.670.160.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.670.160.20
Diluted EPS1.670.160.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sanghi Ind #Sanghi Industries
first published: Feb 2, 2021 08:55 am

