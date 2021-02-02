Sanghi Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 290.52 crore, up 55.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 290.52 crore in December 2020 up 55.23% from Rs. 187.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.03 crore in December 2020 up 751.44% from Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.49 crore in December 2020 up 83.09% from Rs. 41.23 crore in December 2019.

Sanghi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2019.

Sanghi Ind shares closed at 38.75 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.67% returns over the last 6 months and 1.97% over the last 12 months.