Sanghi Ind Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 187.16 crore, down 29.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.16 crore in December 2019 down 29.65% from Rs. 266.05 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2019 up 14.47% from Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.23 crore in December 2019 up 9.57% from Rs. 37.63 crore in December 2018.

Sanghi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2018.

Sanghi Ind shares closed at 38.70 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.26% returns over the last 6 months and -28.93% over the last 12 months.