Sanghi Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 266.05 crore, down 4.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 266.05 crore in December 2018 down 4.85% from Rs. 279.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2018 down 86.6% from Rs. 32.19 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.63 crore in December 2018 down 44.27% from Rs. 67.52 crore in December 2017.

Sanghi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.46 in December 2017.

Sanghi Ind shares closed at 54.45 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.91% returns over the last 6 months and -52.84% over the last 12 months.