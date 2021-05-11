Sangam Renewabl Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.61 crore, up 3883.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.61 crore in March 2021 up 3883.24% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2021 up 678.21% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2021 up 634.69% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2020.

Sangam Renewabl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2020.

Sangam Renewabl shares closed at 76.50 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 406.62% returns over the last 6 months and 571.05% over the last 12 months.