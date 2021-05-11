MARKET NEWS

Sangam Renewabl Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.61 crore, up 3883.24% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 01:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sangam Renewables are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.61 crore in March 2021 up 3883.24% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2021 up 678.21% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2021 up 634.69% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2020.

Sangam Renewabl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2020.

Sangam Renewabl shares closed at 76.50 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 406.62% returns over the last 6 months and 571.05% over the last 12 months.

Sangam Renewables
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations5.611.780.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.611.780.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.711.54--
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.42-0.04--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.330.010.29
Depreciation0.040.040.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.130.060.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.810.17-0.25
Other Income0.750.980.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.561.150.72
Interest0.880.970.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.670.18-0.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.670.18-0.12
Tax0.280.010.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.390.17-0.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.390.17-0.15
Equity Share Capital20.8120.8120.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.150.08-0.07
Diluted EPS1.150.08-0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.150.08-0.07
Diluted EPS1.150.08-0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #Sangam Renewabl #Sangam Renewables
first published: May 11, 2021 12:44 pm

