Sangam Renewabl Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 94.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2020 down 94.3% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2020 down 189.36% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2020 down 78.6% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2019.

Sangam Renewabl shares closed at 10.00 on June 16, 2020 (BSE) and has given -26.47% returns over the last 6 months and -37.50% over the last 12 months.