Sangam Renewabl Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore, up 28.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore in June 2019 up 28.91% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2019 down 1629.72% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2019 up 1371.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2018.

Sangam Renewabl shares closed at 15.20 on July 26, 2019 (BSE) and has given -6.46% returns over the last 6 months and -22.05% over the last 12 months.