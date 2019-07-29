Sangam Renewabl Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore, up 28.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sangam Renewables are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore in June 2019 up 28.91% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2019 down 1629.72% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2019 up 1371.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2018.
Sangam Renewabl shares closed at 15.20 on July 26, 2019 (BSE) and has given -6.46% returns over the last 6 months and -22.05% over the last 12 months.
|Sangam Renewables
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.89
|2.47
|0.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.89
|2.47
|0.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.17
|0.52
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.29
|0.31
|0.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|1.94
|-0.10
|Other Income
|0.63
|0.30
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.99
|2.25
|0.03
|Interest
|0.84
|0.90
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.15
|1.35
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.15
|1.35
|0.00
|Tax
|0.64
|0.89
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.49
|0.46
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.49
|0.46
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|19.98
|10.01
|10.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.53
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|0.53
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.53
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|0.53
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited