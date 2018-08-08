Sangam Renewabl standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.69 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.69 0.89 0.51 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.69 0.89 0.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.52 0.45 0.13 Depreciation 0.04 0.03 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 0.05 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.24 0.29 -- P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 0.11 0.33 Other Income 0.13 0.01 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.12 0.33 Interest 0.03 0.05 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 0.07 0.33 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.00 0.07 0.33 Tax 0.02 0.20 0.09 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 -0.13 0.24 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 -0.13 0.24 Equity Share Capital 10.01 10.01 10.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.06 -0.15 0.24 Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.15 0.24 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.06 -0.15 0.24 Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.15 0.24 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited