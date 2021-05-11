Sangam Renewabl Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore, up 1003.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore in March 2021 up 1003.18% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021 up 75.74% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2021 up 466.03% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2020.

Sangam Renewabl shares closed at 76.50 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 406.62% returns over the last 6 months and 571.05% over the last 12 months.