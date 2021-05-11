Sangam Renewabl Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore, up 1003.18% Y-o-Y
May 11, 2021 / 12:57 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sangam Renewables are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore in March 2021 up 1003.18% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021 up 75.74% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2021 up 466.03% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2020.
Sangam Renewabl shares closed at 76.50 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 406.62% returns over the last 6 months and 571.05% over the last 12 months.
|Sangam Renewables
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.40
|2.72
|1.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.40
|2.72
|1.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|1.54
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.71
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.42
|-0.04
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.01
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.75
|0.35
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.64
|0.41
|0.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.39
|0.45
|0.43
|Other Income
|0.57
|0.67
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.96
|1.12
|1.04
|Interest
|1.59
|0.98
|0.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.37
|0.15
|0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.37
|0.15
|0.20
|Tax
|4.01
|0.62
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.64
|-0.47
|-0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.64
|-0.47
|-0.17
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.64
|-0.47
|-0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|20.81
|20.81
|20.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.23
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.23
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.23
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.23
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited