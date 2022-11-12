Sangam India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 709.32 crore, up 11.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 709.32 crore in September 2022 up 11.72% from Rs. 634.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.31 crore in September 2022 up 1.71% from Rs. 29.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.75 crore in September 2022 up 6.36% from Rs. 76.86 crore in September 2021.

Sangam India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.86 in September 2021.

Sangam India shares closed at 286.80 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.86% returns over the last 6 months and -2.73% over the last 12 months.