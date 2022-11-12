 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sangam India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 709.32 crore, up 11.72% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sangam (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 709.32 crore in September 2022 up 11.72% from Rs. 634.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.31 crore in September 2022 up 1.71% from Rs. 29.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.75 crore in September 2022 up 6.36% from Rs. 76.86 crore in September 2021.

Sangam India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.86 in September 2021.

Sangam India shares closed at 286.80 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.86% returns over the last 6 months and -2.73% over the last 12 months.

Sangam (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 709.32 713.28 634.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 709.32 713.28 634.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 388.80 425.25 314.53
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.62 22.20 20.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.87 -48.88 23.94
Power & Fuel 80.90 79.15 59.61
Employees Cost 59.51 54.94 51.80
Depreciation 22.05 18.50 18.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 98.70 87.44 91.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.61 74.68 55.25
Other Income 3.09 4.65 3.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.70 79.33 58.77
Interest 16.44 14.29 12.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.26 65.04 46.74
Exceptional Items -3.21 -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.05 65.04 46.74
Tax 9.74 12.54 16.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.31 52.50 29.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.31 52.50 29.80
Equity Share Capital 45.05 43.42 43.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.69 12.09 6.86
Diluted EPS 6.81 11.86 6.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.69 12.09 6.86
Diluted EPS 6.81 11.86 6.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sangam (India) #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
first published: Nov 12, 2022 06:24 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.