Sangam India Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 634.92 crore, up 104.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 634.92 crore in September 2021 up 104.25% from Rs. 310.85 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.80 crore in September 2021 up 832.19% from Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.86 crore in September 2021 up 211.43% from Rs. 24.68 crore in September 2020.

Sangam India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.86 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.03 in September 2020.

Sangam India shares closed at 211.65 on October 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 171.87% returns over the last 6 months and 350.32% over the last 12 months.