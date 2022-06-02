Sangam India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 746.35 crore, up 50.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 746.35 crore in March 2022 up 50.63% from Rs. 495.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.55 crore in March 2022 up 56.9% from Rs. 34.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.99 crore in March 2022 up 35.6% from Rs. 78.90 crore in March 2021.

Sangam India EPS has increased to Rs. 15.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.44 in March 2021.

Sangam India shares closed at 284.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.87% returns over the last 6 months and 180.91% over the last 12 months.