    Sangam India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 746.35 crore, up 50.63% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sangam (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 746.35 crore in March 2022 up 50.63% from Rs. 495.49 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.55 crore in March 2022 up 56.9% from Rs. 34.13 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.99 crore in March 2022 up 35.6% from Rs. 78.90 crore in March 2021.

    Sangam India EPS has increased to Rs. 15.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.44 in March 2021.

    Sangam India shares closed at 284.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.87% returns over the last 6 months and 180.91% over the last 12 months.

    Sangam (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations746.35646.13495.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations746.35646.13495.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials416.59362.64275.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.493.560.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.88-8.97-16.07
    Power & Fuel68.8167.7753.40
    Employees Cost53.2152.5148.49
    Depreciation14.9817.9819.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses93.3691.4860.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.7959.1654.62
    Other Income-0.782.635.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.0161.7959.69
    Interest11.2313.0013.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.7848.7945.84
    Exceptional Items-12.29----
    P/L Before Tax68.4948.7945.84
    Tax14.945.1411.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.5543.6534.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.5543.6534.13
    Equity Share Capital43.4243.4243.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1610.058.44
    Diluted EPS15.0810.058.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.0810.058.44
    Diluted EPS12.2710.058.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sangam (India) #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 11:55 am
